Julie’s welcomes students with school supplies, bread

JULIE’s Bakeshop supported the Balik Eskwela program of the Department of Education by distributing bags, notebooks and other school supplies and sliced bread to the students of Alambijud Elementary School on the first day of classes.

Joseph Gandionco, president and CEO of Julie’s Bakeshop, said, “On the first day of school, we welcomed the students and teachers with bags, notebooks and sliced breads. We have been supporting Alambijud Elementary School since 2011 to help improve the school. This community-building project aims to promote a successful collaboration between Julie’s and the adopted community.”

Alambijud is a mountain barangay about 20 kilometers away from Argao proper.

The bakeshop started helping the school in 2011 when it donated cash for the construction of a 300-foot deep well and water system.

In 2014, Julie’s initiated the construction of a three-classroom building for Alambijud Elementary School. /PR