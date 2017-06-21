Combat acne according to skin type with Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic

BREAKOUTS surface when they are least welcome, and combating them calls for a complete skin arsenal. With several products ranging from drugstore brands to high-end lines available to the market, it can get overwhelming trying to figure out where to start.

Before getting anything, it’s important to identify one’s skin type: whether oily, dry, or sensitive, since each type requires a specific plan to address skin care problems such as acne. When addressed the right way using the correct products, blemish-free skin is easily attainable.

Celebrity doctors Manny and Pie Calayan, one of the country’s pioneers in the beauty and wellness industry, share their expertise and recommend products and treatments to combat three specific skin concerns:

OILY PROBLEM

The dewy look is making the rounds in beauty editorials, but there is a difference between proper highlighting using makeup and an unhealthy shine from sebaceous glands that pump out excess sebum. The latter results to acne due to clogged pores.

Opt for a skin care regimen that allows skin to breathe. The Azelan Treatment, a mild peel with antimicrobial properties such as azelaic acid and

salicylic acid, lightens acne scars and prevents new ones from emerging. For everyday use, the Manny and Pie Calayan Clinic Acne Set, comprised of an acne control toner, erythromycin lotion, acne control gel, and lavender bar, minimizes oil production and swiftly dries up pimples.

DRY BUT BLEMISHED

Acne is almost always associated with having oily skin, but even those with dry skin are not spared. It’s important to choose a treatment that does not dry out the skin too much which may result in more damage.

The Hydrafacial Treatment nourishes the skin while clearing breakouts. It is best paired with the clinic’s Soap Free Wash, a cleanser gentle enough for daily use.

SENSITIVE SKIN

A lot can go wrong when treating sensitive skin. The damage may even leave marks when the products used are too harsh and potent. Look for skin care products that use natural ingredients.

The Biologique Recherche Treatment, imported all the way from France, is a type of facial that is 100 percent plant-based. This all-natural and organic treatment leaves skin healthy and radiant.

Find the right treatment and maintenance at the Manny and Pie Calayan clinic, renowned for its high-quality dermatological and cosmetic care, and achieve blemish-free skin. In Cebu, the only Manny and Pie Calayan Clinic is located at the 3rd level of the Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu.

