Gun accident lands cop in hospital

A police desk officer spent his 49th birthday in a hospital due to gunshot wounds he sustained after he accidentally shot himself at his office at the Argao police precinct in Argao town, southern Cebu Tuesday evening.

PO3 Von Tecson said PO3 Benjie Herosaga, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Argao town, accidentally shot himself while cleaning his .45 pistol.

Herosaga had received a text message informing him of an inspection to be done by a team from the Police Regional Office when he accidentally pulled the pistol’s trigger.

Tecson brought Herosaga to the Argao Provincial Hospital. He said the inspection was delayed due to the incident.