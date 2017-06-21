Submit rice samples, Sta. Fe officials told

Acting Cebu Gov. Agnes Magpale ordered Sta. Fe officials to give samples of the rice sold in their area so the province can verify if they are fake or not.

“I will ask Santa Fe to give us samples of the rice in order to see if the allegations are real,” the vice governor said.

Allegations that sacks of fake rice being distributed in Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island went viral on social media Wednesday morning.

Sta. Fe Vice Mayor Ithamar Espinosa said they are willing to submit samples of the rice being distributed both from commercial outlets and government-operated program like the 4Ps.

Espinosa also said they are also verifying these claims and will submit their findings to the governor’s office.