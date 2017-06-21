Sta. Fe Mayor Official Statement

Official Statement From Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana on the alleged “Fake Rice” distributed in the area.

Mayor Jose Esgana understands that previous posting on social media re proliferation of fake rice sent our people to panic.

This Modified Conditional Cash Transfer (MCCT) distribution to its recipients last Monday in Brgy. Okoy resulted in some of our Santa Fehanons complaining via Facebook on allegedly having received fake rice.

Ang uban mitaho pinaagi sa ‘comments section’ nga adunay daghan nagkalibanga o nagsakit ang tiyan gumikan sa gikatahong pagpangadaot human makakaon sa bugas nga giapod apod.

The Local Government Unit thru Office of the Mayor is currently validating these reports.

Per our checking, other MCCT recipients said, “Okay raman ang bugas. Wala man nadaot amo tiyan. Mao man ang gipangaon sa mga puya.”

Esgana urged Santa Fehanons to report to concern offices or his office in order to formalize their complaints so that appropriate action could be taken.

“We cannot act base on reports that we read on Facebook only. We can only verify.”, Esgana added.

Meanwhile, as of this time, there are only 2 reported cases of diarrhea in our RHU but it is not confirmed yet if the kids aged 4 and 2 respectively have eaten the said rice. Our health personnel are now getting samples of rice to be submitted to FDA for checking.

Most of the families in Hagdan, Kinatarkan complained on the quality of the rice, and would have wanted to received ‘bugas mais’ instead of well-milled rice as according to them “Bugas mais ang among naandan kaonon. Wala mi naanad humay kag red rice.” But no reported case of diarrhea or stomach pain in the islet.