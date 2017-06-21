Diver treated for decompression sickness

A diver of Bien Unido town, Bohol province who joined the search and retrieval operation for mayor Gisela Boniel was rushed to a decompression chamber in Mandaue City after he lost air underwater.

Mel Quiao, one of four divers hired by Bien Unido’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council is confined at the Philippine Commission Sports Scuba Diving (PSCSD) in Mandaue City due to decompression sickness.

He reportedly lost air about 70 meters deep in the waters as noticed by other divers and he was rushed him to the Hilton wharf about 30 minutes away from the docks.

“We will remind our divers that they should be within sight to each other when at underwater to detect in case of problems,” said Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City police chief.