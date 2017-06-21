CPDRC not a drug source — Legaspi

AMID reports that the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) has served as a hub for drug suppliers, acting jail warden Roberto Legaspi, on Wednesday, assured that there are no drugs originating from the jail, much more a shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) laboratory operating within the facility.

Legaspi’s assurance came a day after the arrest of Rolando Escorial, whom police described as a “high-value drug target” in Barili town, southern Cebu.

Escorial claimed that he had sourced his drugs from CPDRC through an inmate identified simply as “Rocky”.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of that,” the jail warden told reporters.

Escorial was arrested in Barangay Maigang, Barili during a joint police operation of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Provincial Public Safety Company.

“Definitely there is no meth lab inside (CPDRC). There is still probably gamay (few) for personal use but definitely there is no supply of drugs originating from the CPDRC,” Legaspi assured.

“But there is no meth lab. Of course the by-products of a meth lab, wala (none). There are no by-products of it,” Legaspi added.

By-products or wastes coming from meth laboratories may include traces of ephedrine or pseudoephedrine which are chemical compounds used to cook methamphetamine, bottles connected with rubber hoses and duct tapes, masks or any cases containing white powder residues.

Legaspi said that a thorough background check on Escorial had to be conducted to verify his claims before proceeding further in the investigation.

Obtaining the surname of the certain “Rocky” will suffice as grounds to start their investigation, Legaspi said.

“If it was from a certain ‘Rocky,’ then we request to know his first name before we can start investigating especially that I just learned about this news now… It’s better if we can get his last name but I’m sure the PNP (Philippine National Police) is on top of that,” he added.

Cebu Acting Governor Agnes Magpale agreed that such claims must be verified first.

She also ordered greyhound operations to continue at the jail facility to check on the presence of contraband items.