Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open set at Robinsons Galleria on Saturday

PROFESSIONAL and rising word wizards are set to compete in the Cebu City Scrabble Classic Open Tournament 2017 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu this Saturday.

Organizer Marilyn Abella said those who confirmed their participation are Renante dela Cerna, Joel Toroy, Jowar Ayuno, Nathalie Cabaluna, among others. Professional players outside Cebu may also be joining.

There will also be players from the University of San Jose – Recoletos, Cebu City National Science High School (CCNSHS), Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), University of the Visayas (UV), Ramon Duterte Memorial High School (RDMHS), Cebu City Central School, Abellana National School, Carreta Elementary School, Lahug Elementary School, Tisa National High School, Mambaling Elementary School and Talisay City Science High School.

The event is organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association and sponsored by the Cebu City Sports Commission in coordination with the Department of Education, Cebu City Division.