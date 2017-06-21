Cesafi teams vie in Bayugan hoops

WITH THE brand new season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) just around the corner, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers will be sharpening their arsenals when they compete in the Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament 2017 at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

Slated June 26 to 30, the tournament will dangle P500,000 in cash prizes with the champion taking home P200,000. Losing finalist will get P150,000, while the third to fifth placers will pocket P100,000, P75,000 and P50,000, respectively.

The tournament, which is one of the highlights of the city’s 10th Charter Day and Bayug Festival celebration, will also showcase two Manila-based teams in University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals. Also set to see action are The Crusaders of the Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan.

Competing teams will play a single round-robin format with the top two fighting for the crown.

Aside from the huge cash prizes, the competing teams will enjoy free accommodation, transportation and meals.