ASSORTED drug paraphernalia, cell phones and other contraband were seized by police in an Operation Greyhound at the Cebu Provincial Jail at past 8 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Acting Provincial Jail Warden Roberto Legaspi said they will conduct surprise inspections in cooperation with the police. No drugs were found in the jail.

Also seized were bladed weapons, medicines and money remittance documents. The medicines will be examined to verify if they were prohibited drugs.