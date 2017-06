Acting Cebu Gov. Agnes Magpale called on the public to remain vigilant and avoid spreading unverified claims of terror attacks supposedly scheduled on June 30.

She said both the police and military are verifying these allegations. “But we should never let our guard down,” Magpale said.

She asked Chief Supt. Noel Taliño, Police Regional Office chief and Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief to issue an official statement to the public on these allegations.