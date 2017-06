A FIRE broke out inside the San Miguel Corp. compound in Mandaue City at past 2 p.m. Thursday.

Marjun Aligway of the Bantay Mandaue Command Center said they sent four fire trucks to help the Mandaue City Fire Station put out the fire. San Miguel Corp.’s own fire trucks were the first to respond to the fire site.

Fire investigators are verifying reports that a welding activity at a nearby building along MC Briones highway ignited some combustible materials that caused the fire.