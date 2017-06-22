Random drug tests for Mandaue traffic aides

ALL traffic enforcers in Mandaue City will undergo random drug tests starting this month, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) said yesterday.

“We will make the drug test mandatory in Team. We don’t want this to happen again. After the drug test last month, we were alarmed because there were so many of them,” Team chief Glenn Antigua said.

About 16 traffic enforcers out of more than 200 tested positive of illegal drugs use in a surprise drug test by the Mandaue City government last May. They were sacked immediately, Antigua said.

Originally, those found positive were given until the last week of May to submit their confirmatory test results. Out of the 16, Antigua said only six submitted their confirmatory test results.

Of the six, one was confirmed to be using illegal drugs while the other five turned out negative. Antigua said the city still fired them.

“They may stop their vice, but if they continue and they need money, they may abuse their position,” he said.

Antigua said Team will soon have 29 additional personnel whose applications remain pending at Mandaue City Hall’s human resources office.