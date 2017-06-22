Foreign military divers join search

FOREIGN military divers believed to be from the US Navy were seen joining the search and retrieval operations for the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel.

This was revealed by Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, who heads the search. He said they spotted the foreign divers last Wednesday.

But other divers were restricted from getting close to the Philippine Navy boat which the foreigner divers boarded due to security and confidentiality issues.

But the search and rescue divers saw from a distance underwater an equipment believed to be a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) being used by the Philippine Navy.

“Siguro gitudlo-an pud ang Philippine Navy sa US Navy sa underwater search gamit ang ilang mga latest equipment,” said Cabagnot.

(Maybe the Philippine Navy were also taught by the US Navy how to conduct an underwater search using their latest equipment.)

Cabagnot surmised that they probably kept it confidential for security reasons plus the fact that the US Navy has a limited time to conduct specific military exercises.

But he was grateful that the US Navy responded to their request for assistance, which they coursed through the Philippine Navy.

On the 13th day of the search and retrieval operations, the team moved to the seawaters of Barangay Punta Engaño in the afternoon after the morning dive at the Caubian seas still proved negative, two days after they found a blanket believed to be the one used to wrap the body of Mayor Boniel.

Meanwhile, the diver who was rescued underwater was discharged from the Philippine Sports Commission Scuba Diving decompression chamber at 10 p.m. last Wednesday.

Cabagnot said they have not yet decided when to end the search.