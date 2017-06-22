Magpale urges police to issue official statement to public

TERROR ATTACK REPORTS

While authorities all over the country are working to validate unverified reports of a nationwide terrorist attack in big cities in the country on June 30, Acting Cebu Governor Agnes Magpale urged the public to remain vigilant and at the same time, avoid spreading unverified information.

She asked police officials to issue a statement in the light of these unverified reports circulating on social media.

“I am calling Police Regional Office (PRO) Director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño and CPPO Provincial Director Senior Supt. Eric Noble to issue a statement — an official statement. I’ve heard of these reports, unverified reports on Facebook, of attacks in big cities of all over the Philippines. They posted them on Facebook. That’s why I caution everyone to stop spreading unverified information… We should not pass information which are not verified,” Magpale said.

The provincial executive, however, admitted that their office has not received any official report on the matter but said they have to respond and caution their constituents.

“Nonetheless we should never let our guard down,” added Magpale.

Coast Guard

As another security measure, a team from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station has been stationed at the Pasil Fish Port in Cebu City.

The mobile station, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, will man the area 24/7 in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission (CCBDC) and the barangay officials.

“We made sure of this in the midst of the terrorism threats, threats on illegal drugs and contraband being smuggled through our Pasil Fish Market.

We can prevent these with the help of Coast Guard, PNP, the Bantay Dagat and the barangay,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor on police matters, met officials from the PCG yesterday in his office. He was told that the Coast Guard mobile station had already been set up last Wednesday.

It was the city government that requested the PCG to set up the mobile station earlier.

Aside from being a deterrent to smuggling of contraband, Tumulak said the mobile station can also help enforce other maritime laws in the Pasil Fish Port area.

They can also enforce environmental protection laws by apprehending people who may indiscriminately throw their garbage at the fish port, he added.

“So far there are no (clear terrorism) threats. This is just part of our proactive approach in terms of security. It doesn’t mean that since we already have security at our Pasil Fish Port, we will be complacent. We also urge other residents to help our law enforcement officers in the area,” Tumulak said.

Registration

Meanwhile, Tumulak also announced that starting August, the city government will strictly enforce the registration of banca owners with the city’s Bantay Dagat Commission (BDC) and will apprehend undocumented fishermen and motor banca owners.

This is in accordance to a newly approved city ordinance which gives the city the right to regulate and register motor bancas that weigh three tons and below.

The registration will start on July 1. Apprehensions will start in August to give boat owners time to register their bancas with the BDC.

By then, fishermen who don’t have a license and registration for their motor bancas will not be allowed to dock at the Pasil Fish Port.

He said though that those caught for the first time will be reprimanded. But the second offense will be meted a fine of P5,000.

To register, boat owners can visit the CCBDC office at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“This is not just for additional security. This is also for their own safety,” Tumulak said.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening security near the fish port since there is an oil depot located near the area.