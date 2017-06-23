Clearance Madness at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde

VISMIN’S premier outlet mall guarantees discounted rates throughout the whole year, but from June 30 to July 2, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde is offering bigger discounts for all outlet stores! Enjoy up to 70% discount on selected items from brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, to Giordano, Bench, World Balance, and plenty more.

Don’t know where to start looking? Check out these 12 awesome things to shop for at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde’s Clearance Madness:

Tops – Give your wardrobe an instant update by adding tops in all sorts of colors and styles. Find the perfect cut and fit for you at Bench Depot.

Jeans – Are you going for comfy, or stylish–or why not both? Find something to try on at Levi’s and let the perfect pair work their magic.

Dresses – Whether it’s a dainty summer look you’re going for, or a no-frill frock to slip on, you’ll enjoy every minute combing through the racks at Giordano.

Sandals – If you’re up for some tropical adventure, you’ll need trusty sandals that can take you from canyons to the beach. Check out the selection at Bambu for stylish yet flexible sandals that can last you for the whole trip.

Sneakers – Dress them up or dress them down—cop a pair at Asics, Onitsuka Tiger, Converse, Fusion housing Keds and Merrel, Planet Sports, Skechers, Nike Factory Store, Adidas Outlet, Puma, or World Balance.

Boots – No better way to lace up for adventure than with a pair of boots, good for all kinds of weather, terrain, and stylish outfits! Find the pair waiting for you at Timberland.

Accessories – Getting glam with your get-up is easy with small but subtle add-ons. For girls, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings will do the trick, while guys have the option of accessorizing with leather bracelets and belts. Find these at Oakley!

Swimwear – Chase the last few rays of summer and dress accordingly! Does your closet need a swimsuit, a rash guard, board shorts, diving gear or flip flops? Head to Reef, and take your pick!

Watches – Telling time never looked more fashionable, thanks to the stylish options on display at Shockwear.

Sunglasses – Keep the sun away, and look good while you do it! Figure out which frames work for your face shape, and find the pair that flaunts the right angles at Sunglass Haven.

Bags – Whether you fancy a purse, a handbag, or a knapsack, you’ll have lots of options to choose from. Browse through the items at Fashion Rack Designers Outlet.

Household Items – From school supplies, to cute storage containers, to quirky trinkets, find the perfect combination of functional and fun at Tihik Outlet, or Peso Store!

And if that’s not enough, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde is also raffling off a 3-days, 2-nights stay at BE Resorts Mactan for two, which includes complimentary breakfast.

For every P2,000 worth of accumulated receipts purchased during the Clearance Madness at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, a shopper will be entitled to one (1) raffle coupon. The lucky winner will be drawn on July 4, 2017.

Head on over to M. Patalinghug Jr. Avenue, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu and enjoy huge discounts, any time of the year! For more details, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV. /PR