Motorcycle rider snagged by dangling wire, dead

A motorcycle rider died after his neck got snagged by a dangling telephone wire at Uldog Street, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City at 7 p.m. last Thursday.

Philip Carlo Lao was declared dead on arrival at the Talisay City district hospital.

SPO1 Junard Chiong, traffic investigator of the Talisay City police precinct, said the 20-year-old Lao was with Nina Marie Delfino when the accident occurred. Both are residents of Barangay Poblacion.

Chiong said Lao took the short cut at Uldog Street, which had no streetlights, and didn’t see the dangling wire on the opposite side of the road.

Delfino sustained minor injuries. Chiong said there were so many wires dangling from the post owned by the Visayan Electric Co. (Veco).