Araneta’s injured shoulder muscle surgically repaired

Omega Boxing Gym’s top prospect Christian “The Bomb” Araneta had a successful surgery to repair a torn right shoulder muscle. The injury costs him his title defense on July 7 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) Vice President Jerome Calatrava said he is very optimistic his prized ward will be back in the ring soon after the successful whole day operation last June 17 at the Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City.

The doctors who performed the surgery reportedly told Calatrava that the muscle laceration was completely repaired.

The 22-year old Cebuano boxer is undefeated in 14 fights with 12 knockouts, and was scheduled to defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental light flyweight title against compatriot Jesse Espinas (16-2-0,11KOs) in the co-main event of “Who’s Next? 5,” The card is headlined by Omega boxing gym boxer Jack “El Capitan” Tepora (20-0-0,15KOs) against his first Mexican opponent Emmanuel Dominguez (21-5-2,13KOs).

“The doctors had a successful surgery last Saturday and two weeks from now he (Araneta) will start the rehabilitation of his injured shoulder,” Calatrava told CDN.

Calatrava who talked to Araneta after the surgery said that the boxer was very excited to return to training.

“He’s eager to come back and I did not see any signs that he is discouraged of his current situation. As long as we follow what the doctors recommended for him then he is on the right track,” said Calatrava.

Meanwhile, Who’s Next? 5 still has no new date and venue according to Calatrava. He said that they are now having a series of meetings with OPSI officers to come up with a new schedule after Araneta’s defense was scrapped.

“We don’t have the final date and venue yet. We are still brainstorming and planning about Who’s Next? 5. Everything’s hanging as of the moment but I think we can come up with a new date and venue next week,” added Calatrava.