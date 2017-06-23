Dangling wires in Talisay kill motorcycle rider

A 20-YEAR-OLD MOTORCYCLE rider died after a dangling telephone wire caught him in the neck at Uldog St. in Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City, at past 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Philip Carlo Lao of Barangay Poblacion was rushed to the hospital but did not reach it alive, said SPO1 Junard Chiong, traffic investigator of Talisay City Police Station.

Lao’s backrider, Niña Marie Delfino, 20, also of Barangay Poblacion, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

According to the investigation, Chiong said that the two were riding a motorcycle on their way to Poblacion from Cebu City and took the Uldog St. shortcut.

The street was dark, and Lao did not see the dangling wire which caught his neck, causing Lao and his passenger to crash and Lao’s head to be nearly severed from his neck.

Chiong said they had yet to determine the telecom firm that owned the dangling wires.

He also said that several heavy equipment like Prime Movers would usually pass the area and would sometimes snag a wire, which would be the cause of the dangling wires.