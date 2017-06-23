Passengers urged: Help us make Cebu ports safe

AS OFFICIALS assure that ports in Cebu remain safe from any terrorist threat, they also advise passengers to cooperate in helping the authorities make these ports secure.

“Because of terrorism (threats), our focus is on security and safety. So, we also request our passengers to cooperate so that we are all safe and secure,” said Angelo Verdan, Cebu Port Authority (CPA) general manager, during yesterday’s Kapihan sa Pantalan at the CPA office.

Verdan made the call amid the celebration of the founding anniversary yesterday of the CPA.

Security measures are already in place inside Cebu ports, Verdan said, including manual searches, X-ray machines and the prohibition of the carrying of firearms inside terminals.

Oscar Lopez, CPA’s port management department manager, said that aside from equipment like additional X-ray machines, they would also need continuous training for their personnel.

With ports as one of the vital public installations where passengers could both be threats and targets, Lopez said the CPA had always been enforcing and improving security measures even before the recent terrorist threats and even before the terror attacks in Mindanao.

“That’s why our drive is continuing education for our passengers. They have to come early before their departure time because the habit of passengers is to arrive at the last minute. We can’t compromise security,” he said.

He said though that considering the wide scope of the CPA for ports all over the province, they are also constantly coordinating with other law enforcement authorities including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), and the maritime police station.

Meanwhile, Ensign John Manuel Alip, PCG Cebu Station deputy commander, said that they would also soon take over the security of the ports in Cebu.