WITHIN REACH

Banking on a torrid second quarter run, the Minglanilla Archangels clipped the Dalaguete AgriSaurs, 74-68, in Game 1 of the South Division best-of-three finals in the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-21 Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the Minglanilla Sports Complex, Friday night.

The Archangels shoot for the crown today when they visit the AgriSaurs for the series’ Game 2 at the Dalaguete Sports Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiesel Tarrosa sparked Minglanilla’s game-turning run as he dumped 16 of his game-high 29 points in the second period that allowed the Archangels to recover from a slow start.

Down by three, 19-22, at the end of the first quarter, Minglanilla turned to Tarrosa and grabbed a 47-37 edge at the turn.

Minglanilla increased the lead to 60-46 early in the third before Dalaguete staged a minor and moved within 54-62.

A 7-3 to start the fourth allowed Minglanilla to restore a double-digit lead, 71-59, and the best Dalaguete could do from that point on was to move within, 68-73, with 53.7 seconds remaining.

Mark Glen Nebril backed Tarrosa with 12 markers.

Erickson Sangoyo paced Dalaguete with 20 points, while Frederick John Selerio chipped in 13.