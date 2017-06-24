Discrimination concerns raised as LGBTs celebrate Pride Month

WHILE at least 100 members from the lesbian, gay bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrated Pride Month yesterday through a march from Fuente Osmeña Circle to Plaza Sugbo in Cebu City, they also shared their concerns about discrimination of their members.

But before they marched and waved their rainbow flag yesterday to highlight their concerns, Judy Ann Urdaneta, the LGBT help desk officer for Cebu City, said that the implementing rules and regulations of Cebu City’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance were almost done and would be implemented soon.

She was referring to the Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, which was approved by the Cebu City Council in 2012.

“One of the problems is the restroom, especially on malls,” said Urdaneta, who felt discriminated in using either the female or male restroom.

“I see myself and I define myself as a female. I experienced discrimination after I was told by restroom personnel not to use the female restroom.

When I also entered the male restroom I was also mistaken as a female,” she said in Cebuano.

With this, she encouraged establishments in Cebu City to have an all-gender restroom.

Urdaneta said that they are profiling all LGBTs in Cebu City so that they can ascertain their population.

The local LGBTs celebrate June as Pride Month, which is a global movement for LGBT rights.