Final dive to search for Gisela on Tuesday — Lapu cop chief

WITH no body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel found after a half a month of scouring the seas of Caubian Island and with resources running out, the head of the search and retrieval operations said that Tuesday would be the final dive or search for Gisela’s body.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, who is also overseeing the search and retrieval operations, said the divers agreed to give it a try on Tuesday.

“(But) it will be the last and final dive,” Cabagnot told reporters yesterday as operations were suspended for the weekend until Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he would wait for any recommendations from the search and retrieval team in Lapu-Lapu City before he would call off the operations.

“Over the weekend, the search team has to rest. Accordingly, they will meet on Monday and make their final recommendation. Whatever their recommendations will be, I will study it,” Talino told Cebu Daily News in a text message.

While Gisela’s body is not necessary to prosecute the accused, Taliño said it will help boost their case and appease the victim’s family.

Talino approved the recommendation of Cabagnot, the supervising official of the operation, to suspend the operation.

Chief Insp. Junnel Caadlawon, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office’s chief of operations, said, Colonel Cabagnot has brought up the matter to PRO-7 Director Noli Taliño, who approved the temporary suspension of the operation.

Caadlawon also said that despite this, General Taliño also assured that he would still be willing to provide for the operations to continue.

Insp. Jacinto Mandal, one of the volunteer-divers and the current Mabolo Police Station chief, said that he recommended to Cabagnot that they give the divers a break and at the same time take a close look at the resources such as manpower and supplies.

“Aside from the limited resources, our divers also need to rest,” said Mandal in Cebuano.

Despite the hardships and the frustration of not finding the body, last Friday, the divers on their 14th day of the operation, still continue to persevere because they were there for the service and for the sake of volunteerism, said Mandal.

He also said that he was hoping that they would find the remains of Gisela Boniel someday.

“We will resume the search and retrieval operation on Tuesday as there will be a holiday on Monday. We will maximize our resources and until our supply lasts,” said Caadlawon in Cebuano.

After 14 days of search and retrieval operations, there is still no sign of Gisela’s body even after the divers moved to scouring the seawaters of Barangay Punta Engaño in mainland Lapu-Lapu City.