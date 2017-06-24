Cebu City police seize P1M shabu from female drug trader

A 54-year-old woman in the police watchlist of new drug personalities was arrested with about a P1 million worth of drugs in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, head of the Cebu Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the suspect, Gloria Gayonot, also a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima, has been under police surveillance for some time and was arrested after operatives caught her placing sachets of alleged white crystalline powder believed to be shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) into a blue pouch.

Goyonot is considered a high value target by the CCPO and has been one of the subjects in the police’s intensitified operation against known or new drug traders in the city, according to Navida.

Seized from Gayonot were six medium packs and one large pack of suspected shabu with a total value of P1,003,000, Navida revealed.

He said Gayonot is now detained at the CCPO stockage pending the filling of charges against her.