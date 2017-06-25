Nearly P2M shabu seized from 2 women

More than P2 million worth of shabu was seized from two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 20s, in separate operations by Cebu City police last Saturday.

Police arrested 56-year-old Gloria Dayonot, a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City at 6:30 p.m. last Saturday.

Chief Insp. Christopher Navida, who heads the city police’s Intelligence Branch, said police seized from Dayonot six medium packets and one big pack of shabu weighing 85 grams and worth P1.3 million. The shabu was placed in a small blue lady bag.

Dayonot denied owning the shabu, claiming that a boy passed by her house and left the bag there.

Navida said they placed Dayonot under surveillance for one week and saw that new stocks were turned over to her in the past few days.

He said they are investigating reports that Dayonot was linked to Jamboo Diaz, cousin of slain drug dealer Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

Later at 10:30 p.m. also last Saturday, police arrested 20-year-old Joana Quiloan and her suspected accomplices Jeffrey Radaza and Jhon Redulla, both residents of Barangay Quiot where the buy-bust operation was staged.

Found in Quiloan’s possessions were several packs of shabu weighing 140 grams with a street value of P1.6 million.