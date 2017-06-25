Muslims pray for victims of Marawi siege

FREYA Vida together with her family woke up at 5 a.m. yesterday to pray and commemorate Eid’l Fitr or the end of Ramadan at Plaza Independencia in Cebu City.

Before the start of their prayer, Vida then shared to Cebu Daily News what would be her prayers yesterday.

“Alay (prayers) namin to para sa mga naapektuhan sa Marawi City (We are offering prayers for those affected by the Marawi City fighting),” Freya told Cebu Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freya, 24, is a Muslim but was born and raised in Barangay Sawang-Calero, Cebu City.

Her parents, who are engaged in small trading, moved here in Cebu City from Masiu, Lanao del Sur more than two decades ago.

Although she spent most of her life in Cebu, she felt for her fellow Muslims in Marawi City.

“Sana po ay magkaroon ng kapayapaan na po. Napaka-importante po ng araw (Ramadan) na to para sa amin,” Vida added.

The Eid’l Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and considered as a great festival for Muslims.

The commemoration pushed through yesterday after the new or crescent moon was sighted last Friday.

The end of Ramadan also gives the Muslim time to visit their families and relatives.

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. Other pillars are faith, prayer, charity and the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Alibsar Mampao, a Filipino Muslim Missionary for Saudi Embassy cried as he spoke an Arabic language in front of the Muslims yesterday at Plaza Independencia.

Alibsar said, in an interview, “Yung saloobin namin, we just pray to Allah. Sana wala ng masamang mangyari. We also pray for Marawi.”

Last May 23, a war broke out between the Maute terror group and government troops in Marawi City, displacing thousands of families from Lanao del Sur.

Even if the Ramadan already ended, Mampao encouraged the Muslims and even non-Muslims to continue to pray for Marawi City and the rest of Mindanao.

“We also pray for Marawi na sana mawala na ang lungkot sa kanila, namaibalik na (dati) ang Marawi at turuan ang mga tao ng magandang pananampalataya,” he added.