PRO-7 investigates P30 million cash stashed in styro boxes for Cebu

CEBU CITY–The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is looking into reports that the P30 million cash stashed in styrofoam boxes seized in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday evening were intended for Cebu.

“That is under investigation. So far, we have no information about the purpose of bringing the money to Cebu,” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of PRO-7, in a text message on Monday.

In a report over Radyo Inquirer, personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) held for questioning three men who claimed to be employees of a bank.

The three men, whose identities had not been released by the PCG yet, allegedly carried at least P30 million in cash.

Coast Guard Commander Armand Balilo said they became suspicious because the large sum of money placed in styrofoam boxes.

The three were reportedly on their way to Cebu.

The Maritime Police in Cagayan de Oro were still conducting an investigation on the three men.

Balilo said they had to be careful especially that the terror threats continued.