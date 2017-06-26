Salisi gang member nabbed by Liloan police

A MEMBER of the so-called “Salisi” robbery gang was arrested by Liloan police for robbing a law firm office in Liloan town, Monday morning.

The suspect was identified as Junifer Maglasang, a 37-year-old resident of Barangay Catarman, Liloan town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liloan police precinct chief Melbert Esguer said Maglasang stole a laptop at the law office of Atty. Themla Jordan.

He was arrested when he returned to the office and was identified by a security guard. Esguerra said Maglasang is now detained at the Liloan police precinct cell pending the filling of charges agianst him.

Esguerra said they have yet to recover the laptop.