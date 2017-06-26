Seven nabbed, P1.4M shabu seized in Danao raid

Seven people were arrested and 17 firearms as well as 120 grams of shabu worth P1.4 million were seized in raids done in Danao City last Sunday morning.

Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog of the provincial Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the suspects as Orlando Manulat, Edgar Cuizon, Jerry Lavador, brothers Fernando and Hanse Batoon and Jerry Manulat and Roel Dieparene.

All seven suspects were charged with illegal possession of firearms, while five of them were also charged with violating Republic Act. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was done through the strenght of 11 search warrants issued by Judge Jerry Dicdian of RTC Branch 35 in Danao City.

All seven suspects are now detained at the CIDG-7 stockade.