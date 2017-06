TWO unidentified robbers ransacked a pawnshop in Danao City and made off with P2.2 million worth of jewelry and P40,000 cash Monday morning.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, Danao City police chief, said the manager of Montaña Pawnshop reported the robbery to them. He said they received information that the robbers stayed in a hotel near the pawnshop last June 21 prior to the robbery.

The Danao City police are now investigating the robbery.