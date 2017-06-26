Teachers to undergo drug tests soon

AFTER school officials, it’s now the turn of teachers in Cebu City to undergo surprise random drug tests.

“Teachers are also government employees, so they are covered by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and Civil Service Commission (CSC) random mandatory drug testing,” said Bianito Dagatan, Cebu City Division school superintendent.

There are teachers in all 58 elementary schools and 54 secondary schools in Cebu City.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones prioritized the National Drug Education Program (NDEP) in this year’s curricula.

This includes integration of drug education concepts in relevant subjects and measures to ensure a drug-free workplace.

“One way of showing it is to undergo drug test. Such activity is anchored in DDB Resolution No. 2 and the CSC Circular to conduct mandatory drug test on government personnel,” Dagatan said.

He said the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) has the capability to conduct these tests.

“It is a big help to the Department of Education (DepEd) whose drug education is in the pipeline,” Dagatan said.

Last Friday, 139 education program supervisors, public schools district supervisors, division coordinators, school principals, heads and officers in charge took a drug test.

Cosap chief Gary Lao said their information and education campaign against illegal drugs will kick off in Barangays Carreta and Tejero next Monday, July 3./Correspondent Michelle Joy L. PadayhagTeachers to undergo drug tests soon

