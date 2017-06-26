Shabu worth P5.4M seized in Cebu towns

About P5.4 million worth of shabu was seized by operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) and the Cebu police in separate operations in San Francisco town, Camotes Island, and in Danao City last Sunday.

In San Francisco, 41-year-old June Christopher Cobrado and businesswoman Marie Ann Maglasang were arrested in a drug bust.

Seized from their possession was 1,052 grams of shabu (ice) worth P4.1 million.

In Danao City, a firefighter and six others were arrested in a drug bust at Barangay Cogon Cruz, Danao City, last Sunday morning.

Chief Insp. Chuck Barandog, chief of the provincial Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said they confiscated 120 grams of shabu worth P1.4 million and assorted firearms during the operation.

Those arrested were Senior Fire Officer Roel Dieparine, Batoon brothers Fernando and Hanse, the Manulat brothers Orlando and Jerry, Edgar Cuizon and Jerry Lavador.

Four other suspects included in the arrest warrants identified as Lendi Arioja, Roy Barriga, Alvino Monticalvo and Joel Cuizon were not present during the operation.

All four are residents of Sitio Lang Lang, Barangay Cogon Cruz, Danao City.

Barandog said Dieparine was scheduled for retirement on Saturday this week, July 1.

All seven are detained at the CIDG regional office pending the filing of illegal drug possession charges against them.