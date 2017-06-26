Danao pawnshop loses P2.2M to burglars

A PAWNSHOP in Danao City lost P2.2 million worth of jewelry and P40,000 cash to two burglars who used an electric drill to enter the pawnshop in Rizal St., Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, Danao City police chief, said that the burglary happened on Sunday and that the two men used a room at the hotel beside the Montana Pawnshop to enter their target.

According to investigation, Pelare said that the suspects checked in at the hotel on June 21.

A closed-circuit television camera, showed that the suspects checked out from the hotel on early evening of Sunday, and investigators believed that they hit the pawnshop on the afternoon of Sunday.

Pelare said that the burglars passed through the window of the hotel room through a constructed building beside the pawnshop and used an electric drill to destroy the wall of the pawnshop to gain entry.

He said that they are coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation to identify the burglars.