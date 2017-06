A suspected drug pusher was arrested in a drug bust at his home in Barangay Suba, Danao City, northern Cebu Monday morning.

In a press statement issued by the Danao City Police Office, the 29-year-old suspect named Mark Reggie Montes yielded three small packs and four medium packs of shabu worth P238,360.

Montes is now detained at the Danao police precinct pending the filling of charges against him.