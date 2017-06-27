Man shot dead in Talisay; drugs eyed as motive

A 36-year-old man was gunned down by three unidentified men on Monday night in Barangay Linao, Talisay City, southern Cebu.

Welgen Caquilala, single, of Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City, sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body causing his instantaneous death.

SPO1 Cecilio Miñoza, police investigator of Talisay City Police Station, said the victim was talking with the suspects before the incident. But minutes later, the suspects shot Caquilala while he was about to board his motorcycle, and sped off.

Miñoza said they are now eyeing drugs as the possible motive of the incident since there is a known drug den in the area where the incident occurred.

The drug den was already raided by the Talisay police before, according to Miñoza.

The witnesses, however, could not identify the names of the suspects, who are known drug personalities in the area.