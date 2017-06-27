Transport groups join security preparations for Asean meet in Cebu

OVER 20 transport group leaders and terminal managers met with officials in Central Visayas of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) yesterday on how to strengthen land transport security in Cebu especially with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meeting slated in Cebu City next week.

Ahmed Cuizon, regional director of LTFRB-7, and Alita Pulga, regional director of LTO-7, called the meeting amid implementation of strict security measures in Cebu in the runup to the Asean 2017’s Senior Economic Officials Meeting (SEOM) set in Cebu City from July 1 to 7.

“Mangandam ta para sa Asean para masigurado na tunghay ug hapsay atong kalihukan ug mopatigbabaw ang kalinaw (We need to prepare for the Asean meeting to ensure that it will remain secure and safe),” Cuizon told reporters in a press conference held yesterday at the Kanna Coffee and Tea cafe in North Reclamation Area, Cebu City.

Last June 23, Cuizon also issued a memorandum addressed to all public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and terminal management.

“In line with LTFRB’s efforts to help ensure the safety and security of land transport facilities and amenities and most especially the commuting public, everyone is advised to adopt measures to secure the public utility vehicle terminals and units,” Cuizon said in the memorandum.

Cuizon also encouraged terminal management and operators to strictly screen passengers and inspect baggage, and to support and cooperate with LTFRB inspectors and other security forces who “will periodically visit and inspect your premises.”

Pulga, on the other hand, reminded the general public to immediately report suspicious personalities or baggage to the authorities.

“We need the help of the general public. This is not just about drivers that need to be involved in security land transportation,” Pulga added.

Senior Insp. Saturnino Segido, the deputy chief for the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) in Metro Cebu, said public transport drivers can inform to their operators or contact the HPG hotline in the event they noticed suspicious people on board their vehicles.

The public is also advised to contact the HPG hotline at 09176266042 in the event they happen to be on board PUJs or buses with suspicious baggage or persons on board.