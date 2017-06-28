Three nabbed for shabu in Danao

Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust in Danao City, northern Cebu at noon yesterday.

Ceasar Pasaol of Barangay Guinacot and his cohort Liezel Olivar of Barangay Maslog, Danao City yielded 10 small packs and three medium packs of shabu worth P180, 490 to the police.

Pasaol and Olivar are now detained at the Danao police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.

Danao City police earlier arrested Roel Ramoneda at his home in Barangay Suba, Danao City.

Police were issued a search warrant by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City that led to Ramoneda’s arrest.