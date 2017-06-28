Search for article

Three nabbed for shabu in Danao

SHARES:

12:07 PM June 28th, 2017

Recommended
By: Marc Eric Cosep, June 28th, 2017 12:07 PM

 

Two suspected drug pushers were arrested in a drug bust in Danao City, northern Cebu at noon yesterday.

Ceasar Pasaol of Barangay Guinacot and his cohort Liezel Olivar of Barangay Maslog, Danao City yielded 10 small packs and three medium packs of shabu worth P180, 490 to the police.

Pasaol and Olivar are now detained at the Danao police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.

Danao City police earlier arrested Roel Ramoneda at his home in Barangay Suba, Danao City.

Police were issued a search warrant by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City that led to Ramoneda’s arrest.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.