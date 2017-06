Two fishermen were apprehended by police for engaging in illegal fishing activities off the waters of Madridejos town at 8 am Wednesday.

The suspects were identified as Carlos Fernandez Bawiga and Lolito Toryado Cayas.

Police seized a motorbanca marked Elmer Nichole and 12 tubs of fishes worth P12,000. The two fishers supposedly used trawling in violation of fishery laws.