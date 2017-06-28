Radaza seeks to revitalize Task Force Kalikasan

MAYOR Paz Radaza revealed plans to revitalize the Task Force Kalikasan after realizing its usefulness during the search and retrieval operations to find the remains of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel.

Radaza supported the local police in helping find Boniel during the search and retrieval operations.

The Lapu-Lapu City government had previously organized the Task Force Kalikasan in its effort to protect the city’s marine resources. The task force is equipped with a speed boat and diving gears.

But just lately, the city’s task force has not been very active due to maintenance costs and lack of manpower. The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) also stopped their own task force operation.

Radaza said she will coordinate with the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office in revitalizing the task force as it will serve as support group to the police search and retrieval team as earlier planned by Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Rommel Cabagnot.

Cabagnot mentioned earlier that it would be better if the police have its own team that will conduct search and retrieval operations just like in the case of Mayor Boniel and those previous incidents searching dead bodies underwater.