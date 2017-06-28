City eyeing assistance for Sirao families affected by landslides

The Cebu City Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) will conduct a consultative meeting tomorrow with the families affected by the landslides in the mountain barangay of Sirao.

DWUP head Genevieve Alcoseba said they will also validate the list of the families who will receive financial assistance from the city.

Based on the initial report received by the DWUP, at least 100 families were affected by several landslide incidents in Sirao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to validate the total number of families who will receive financial assistance so that we can make a recommendation,” she said.

Alcoseba said the city’s socio-economic team will accompany her to the barangay to help identify the exact number of affected families.

The DWUP has also identified a possible relocation site in Barangay Guba. The site is a city-owned property.

Alcoseba said they want to hear the sentiments of the residents first before deciding on what to do. She said some of the families might opt for the relocation site instead of the financial assistance.

“We have to listen to them first before we finally decide but of course, the city has to have a concrete solution to this,” she said.

The decision will come out a week after the consultative meeting, she added.

They are also considering to give rental subsidy to the affected residents.

“It is also part of the executive order of the mayor. This is disaster so hopefully the residents can avail,” she said.

The result of the consultative meeting with the recommendation of Alcoseba’s office will be submitted to the mayor for approval and implementation.