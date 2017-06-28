Fil-Chinese group donates underwear for troops

A FILIPINO-CHINESE group yesterday donated to the military 6,000 pieces of underwear for the soldiers fighting in Marawi City.

Michael Que, chairperson of the SDS International Charities, turned over the items to Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Central Command, at Camp Lapu-Lapu in Cebu City.

“We want to support our troops in Marawi and to uplift their morale. We’re happy and honored to be part of this program. Our soldiers are sacrificing their lives and even their families for freedom and for our country. May peace eventually come,” Que said in a message he delivered during a simple turnover ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

SDS International Charities is composed of 1,600 Filipino-Chinese businessmen in the Philippines who extend assistance to various sectors of the community.

Lactao assured the donor that all items will immediately be sent to the soldiers who continue to fight the Maute terror group in Marawi City.

“In behalf of the AFP Central Command, I’d like to thank SDS for the gift,” he said.

“We already have many casualties in Marawi. I enjoin our people to support our troops. Your support will further strengthen our resolve to do our duty as protectors of the state,” Lactao said.

Last May 23, President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao as the clash between government troops and the Maute terror group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, continues.

The Islamic State–inspired Maute militants that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) took over parts of Marawi, burned some infrastructure and took as hostage a number of people.

The siege dragged on and triggered mass evacuation and destruction of a number of establishments.

As of June 25, at least 290 Maute Group members, 70 government troopers and 27 civilians were killed, said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a report.