Palma: Church appreciates Digong’s efforts

IN many ways, President Rodrigo Duterte effected positive changes in the country two days before he marks his first year in office.

“I appreciate his efforts to stop or at least reduce the effects of illegal drugs. I agree 100 percent that drugs is the mother of all evils side by side poverty and corruption,” Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said.

Palma said while the church appreciates the President’s efforts, they strongly object to the manner with which several law enforcers implement the program.

The government’s anti-drug campaign has so far been brutal with the death of thousands of suspected drug pushers and users nationwide.

In Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas, 176 drug suspects were killed in alleged shootouts with policemen, while 213 others were gunned down by still unknown assailants from July 1, 2016 to June 13, 2017.

Based on data of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), at least 8,632 drug suspects were arrested in Central Visayas over the same period while some 108,030 drug users and pushers surrendered at the onset of Oplan TokHang.

TokHang or Toktok Hangyo is a police door-to-door anti-drug campaign where suspects were asked to surrender and sign documents renouncing their drug-induced life.

“We never stopped reminding the administration that there is a better way to get rid of illegal drugs instead of immediately resorting to violent ways,” Palma said.

He said he hopes the administration will implement policies in consonance with the teachings of God and the church.

“We know we have to really aspire for what we believe is the idea of a decent society and the Gospel, that is respect for life,” the archbishop said.

Palma, former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, said he is happy that the drug-related killings have slowly died down in

recent months compared to when President Duterte had just assumed office.

“Anything that lessens the spilling of blood is something to be recognized,” he said.

He called on all Filipinos to pray for the country and President Duterte who has been given the responsibility to lead the people.

“In many ways, he has effected positive changes. However, more is expected and dreamed of, and more remains to be done. Let us pray for the whole country. Everyone needs prayer. Prayer is a sign that we care for one another,” Palma said.