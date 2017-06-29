Search for article

Cop nabbed in Naga drug raid

08:33 AM June 29th, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, June 29th, 2017 08:33 AM

PO2 Ronjie Magsayo Nadora, 37, was playing mahjong near his residence with three other men when he was caught with drugs during the joint operation led by Senior Superintindent Jonathan Cabal, Chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) / CDN PHOTO BY BENJIE TALISIC

A policeman assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding Admin Unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) was arrested in a buy bust operation near his residence in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, at dawn today.

PO2 Ronjie Magsayo Nadora, 37,  was playing mahjong near his residence with three other men when he was caught with drugs during the joint operation led by Senior Superintindent Jonathan Cabal, Chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7), and Superintindent Joie Yape Jr., Chief of the Provincial Intelligence Bureau of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

The operation was supervised by PRO-7 director Chief Superintendent Noli Talino and CPPO director Senior Superintindent Erick Noble.

Inventory of items confiscated from Nadora’s possession  is now on going.

