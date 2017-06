A security guard assigned to the Cansumog Elementary School in Carmen town, Cebu was arrested by the police for allegedly poking an unlicensed gun to six students on Thursday morning.

Heracleo Pongautan of the 3D Security Agency was allegedly drunk when he reported to the school at 7:50 a.m.

Police said the 41-year-old Pongautan was a member of a group called the Trial Elders of Datu in the Philippine Territory which allegedly recruited some people to become rebels.