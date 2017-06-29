Ex-SWAT officer arrested in Naga City drug bust

A FORMER member of the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office was arrested in a drug bust near his home at Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Tuyan, Naga City at 5:15 a.m. yesterday.

The ex-police officer identified as Ronjie Nadorra was previously assigned at the Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Unit at the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 due to a pending drug case.

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, chief of the PRO-7’s Regional Intelligence Division, said they considered Nadorra a level 2 high-value target due to his inactive status as a police officer.

Nadorra had been monitored for weeks now and was set up for a drug bust at his home.

Also arrested were alleged accomplices identified as Glenn Sasan, Clester Raquiroso and Russel Juarez, all residents of the area.

Glenn Sasan, a 43-year-old resident of Barangay Tuyan and a self-confessed accomplice of Nadorra, said the former police officer left him some stocks of shabu last April, days ahead of Toledo City’s fiesta.

Sasan said he didn’t know where Nadorra’s supply came from.

He said he already surrendered to police last December, but Nadorra pushed him to sell the shabu he endorsed to him.

Barangay Tuyan Chairman Darwin Villareal said Nadorra had been dropping by the area to visit his common-law partner since he is a native of Toledo City.

SPO4 Lorenzo Felices, chief of the PRO-7’s Counter-Intelligence Task Force, said they were assigned to cleanse their ranks of police officers like Nadorra who are engaged in criminal activities.