Solid Earth gives equipment to San Fernando farmers

FARMERS in the hinterland of San Fernando have acquired new equipment that they can use to increase their productivity.

Solid Earth Development Corp. (SEDC) human resources and administration deputy division manager Mitzie Almira Carin turned over the farm implements to the members of Tabionan Farmers Association (TFA) headed by Pedro Degumbis, also the barangay captain of Tabionan.

San Fernando municipal agriculturist Nelson Soronio witnessed the ceremony.

SEDC community relations officer Gines Boltron said the farm equipment included, among others, scythe, plow, rake, bolo, sprayer, seeds and fertilizer.

The equipment were identified as the most needed by the farmers based on the survey conducted by Boltron’s field team.

SEDC supported the project under its Social Development Management Program.

The company collects minerals from its quarry site in Tabionan and delivers it to Taiheiyo Cement Philippines Inc. in Poblacion, San Fernando. /PR