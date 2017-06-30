Governor’s Cup Finals starts Sunday

Will the Consolacion Sarok Weavers continue to weave magic? Or will the Minglanilla Archangels continue to soar?

Those questions will be answered beginning Sunday as the two squads start their best-of-three series for the overall crown of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two protagonists agreed that Game 1 will be held at the Minglanilla Sports Complex, while Game 2 will be hosted by the Sarok Weavers on July 5 at the Consolacion National High School Gym.

If necessary, Game 3 will be held in a neutral field as the University of San Carlos Gym in Cebu City will play host to what could be a thrilling match on July 9.

The games start at 7:30 p.m.

Consolacion and Minglanilla took different routes in reaching the Governor’s Cup Finals and contend not only for the coveted crown but also for the whopping P500,000 top purse.

Losing finalist will not go home empty handed as it will be taking P300,000 cash.

Minglanilla took the easy route to reach the Finals, bagging the South Division crown by sweeping the Dalaguete AgriSaurs in their best-of-three series, 2-0.

Consolacion went through the wringer before pocketing the North Division diadem, needing to score two wins on the road to dispatch the heavily favored Mandaue City.

The Sarok Weavers shocked Mandaue in Game 1, 84-78. Mandaue returned the favor in Game 2, scoring its own close victory in Consolacion’s home floor, 85-81.

Consolacion showed grit and composure in the do-or-die Game 3 and escaped with a tight 63-62 triumph.