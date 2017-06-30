Omega triathletes go for elusive team title

CEBU’S pride Rider Omega Pro Tri Team is shooting for a better finish in the team challenge of the Tri United 2017 leg 2 to be held in Subic Bay, Zambales tomorrow.

Team captain Tonyson Luther Lee said tomorrow’s race is an important one since they failed to grab the crown last year.

“We are hoping to win this leg’s team challenge because we only placed second last year,” Lee said.

Last February, the team won four titles in leg 1.

The Rider Omega Pro Tri Team will have 14 competitors for the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike and 10k run race. But they will be missing team manager Paul Jake Castillo due to health issues, according to Lee.