Tepora eyes Olympics stint, open to facing Santisima

WITH HIS much anticipated fight called off, unbeaten WBO Oriental Super bantamweight champion Jack “El Capitan” Tepora is now looking to fulfill a dream.

The 22-year-old Cebuano boxer, who sports a record of 20-0-0 (win-loss-draw) with 15 knockout wins, said he is looking to compete in the Olympics, especially that professional fighters like him are allowed to vie in the prestigious quadrennial sporting spectacle.

“That’s my dream before as an amateur to compete in the Olympics and I want to fullfill it if I am allowed to,” Tepora said.

Tepora was supposed to defend his title on July 7 against his first Mexican opponent Emmanuel Dominguez (21-5-2, 13KOs) in the “Who’s Next? 5” Bohol fight card, which was cancelled after stablemate Christian Araneta got injured during his training.

Aside from wanting to compete in the Olympics, Tepora is also looking on the possibility of fighting fellow Filipino boxer Jeo “Santino” Santisima (13-2-0, 11KOs) of the ALA Boxing Gym.

He said he personally doesn’t like the idea of Filipinos facing each other for a world-title fight.

“I have no problems of fighting Santisima. I am willing to fight anyone,” Tepora said. “That’s what they want and what they are talking about. I think it won’t look good if Filipino fighters face each other for a world title fight but if its inevitable then I am willing to fight.”

Tepora won two gold medals in international boxing events during his amateur days.