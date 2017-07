Two pistols and assorted ammunition were uncovered in a raid by Cebu provincial police at the home of a businessmann in Barili town, Cebu at past 8 am Saturday.

Police searched the house of 38-year-old Vincent Empinado of Barangay Mantalungon, Barili town after receiving reports that he owned several firearms.

The search is ongoing.

Police secured a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 of the Regional Trial Court in Danao City, northern Cebu.